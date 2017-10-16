Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private meeting in Geneva
15:18, 16 October, 2017
GENEVA, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The private meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev is being held following their meeting in the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenian President’s spokesperson Vladimir Hakobyan said, reports Armenpress.
“After the end of talks Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev now are holding a private meeting”, Hakobyan said.
