Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 October

Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private meeting in Geneva


GENEVA, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The private meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev is being held following their meeting in the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenian President’s spokesperson Vladimir Hakobyan said, reports Armenpress.

“After the end of talks Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev now are holding a private meeting”, Hakobyan said.

 



Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration