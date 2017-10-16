Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents taking place in favorable conditions for Armenia – political scientist

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents is taking place in favorable conditions for Armenia, political scientist Alexander Manasyan told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that interesting developments are taking place from geopolitical perspective which are beneficial for Armenia.

Over the past 2, 3 years there have been major shifts. “Europe understood who it deals with and the recent disclosures over the Azerbaijani Laundromat, the constant human rights violations hinted Europe that it can no longer tolerate Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe. Thus, it takes teaching steps. It launches a long process trying to change that country, as it does with Turkey. In this situation Azerbaijan will act not as a country which loudly speaks about democracy, accuses Armenia on aggression, but rather it must prove that it deserves being a member of the European family”, Alexander Manasyan said.

On the other hand the political scientist said Europe will probably have a document with Armenia the main content of which will be that it prefers Armenia, considers it as a country adhering to civil values. Alexander Manasyan said Armenia received a similar message from the US. When the CSTO military drills were taking place, the American General announced that the US deepens military cooperation with Armenia, and the Russian troops do not hinder that process. The Chinese foreign ministry said that Armenia is among the country’s foreign policy priorities.

“The messages from Europe and US have diametrically an opposite content for Azerbaijan. As you see it is a very good political situation, and the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents is taking place in such circumstances”, the political scientist said.

As for the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva on October 16, Manasyan said no critical breakthroughs are expected, Azerbaijan keeps its stance, and Armenia defends its interests.

“I think security issues will be discussed during the meeting. There is no need to have serious expectations, but these meetings are necessary so that the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group will not stop”, the political scientist said.



