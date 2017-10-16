Bako Sahakyan approves government’s decision to adopt as a guidance and implement Artsakh Republic President's 2017-2020 program

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. On October 16 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan approved the Ggovernment's decision to adopt as a guidance and implement the Artsakh Republic President's 2017-2020 program, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Members of the Artsakh Republic Cabinet, heads of state organs were tasked to ensure within the limits of their respective functions the development and implementation of actions enshrined in the Artsakh Republic President's program, and submit to the President the corresponding reports on a periodical basis.