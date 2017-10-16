Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents begin talks in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents kicked off at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, press service of the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting is attended by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The meeting will be followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev.