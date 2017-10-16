ARMENPRESS director participates in Sochi session of CIS state media council

SOCHI, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The 23rd session of the Council of National News Agencies of CIS countries kicked off in Sochi.

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan is also participating in the session. Aram Ananyan presented to the participants the digitization of the news agency’s photo archive and the capabilities of history.armenpress.am website.

“Armenia’s oldest news agency, which began its history in 1918, has a one-of-a-kind digital project – Armenpress: History – which enables carrying out new programs and initiatives in photo-reporting. I am convinced that we will have multiple occasions to surprise our subscribers and readers with updated capacities and tools”, Aram Ananyan said. He added that all rights of the photos are reserved by ARMENPRESS.

Director General of Russia’s TASS news agency Sergey Mikhaylov delivered remarks regarding partnership issues of CIS state media.

Director General of Kazinform Askar Umarov presented the work of the Kazakhstani news agency.

Dmitry Zhuk, director of Belarus’s Belta news agency, touched upon partnership and cooperation issues, and touched upon the formation of an inter-agency news portal.

Alexey Zavarin, director of the information-analytical department of the CIS executive committee will report on the process of the implementation of the council’s decision on development issues and adapting the CIS countries to modern reality.

Sergey Kirienko, deputy chief of staff of the Russian President also participated in the session.