Armenian President arrives in Geneva to meet Azerbaijan's Aliyev


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Geneva where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian President’s spokesperson Vladimir Hakobyan said, reports Armenpress.



