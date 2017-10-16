EU appoints Toivo Klaar as Special Representative for South Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The European Union appointed Estonian diplomat Toivo Klaar as Special Representative for the South Caucasus.

Previously in 2013 and 2014, Klaar served as Head of Monitoring Mission of the EU in Georgia. He also served as Head of Division of HR Policy and Coordination at the European External Action Service, and later as Head of Division for Resources and Planning in the European External Action Service. Klaar held various other positions in the past.

The Estonian diplomat substitutes Herbert Salber.