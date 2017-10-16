Russian arms supply agreement under new loan aims at strengthening Armenia’s security – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov welcomes the agreement on providing 100 million USD loan by Russia to Armenia for purchase of modern armament, stating that it aims at increasing and strengthening Armenia’s national security.

Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS that the agreement has been signed with the same terms as the previous 200 million USD loan agreement. “Like with the previous agreement, with this agreement as well Armenia has a chance to purchase modern arms from Russia in privileged terms. We acquire weapons from Russia at internal prices. No other country has such a chance to acquire arms with such conditions”, Sharmazanov said.

He assured that the agreement once again proves the Armenian-Russian allied relations. “Armenia and Russia are strategic allies, and this agreement is the vivid evidence of this”, the Vice Speaker said.

Commenting on rumors that this is ‘another Russian bait’, Sharmazanov said: “This is exclusively aimed at increasing and strengthening the level of our national security, and those who oppose this agreement, they oppose our national security and independence. If there are people who express such opinions, they should speak with facts. I speak with facts: according to this agreement we acquire weapons from Russia in privileged terms as it was in the previous 200 million USD agreement. This agreement derives from our interests and the allied relations of the two countries”, Sharmazanov stated.

The Armenian Government approved the proposal to sign an agreement between Armenia and Russia on providing state export loan to Armenia. According to the agreement, the loan will be provided for 20 years, of which 5 will be a privileged with 3% annual interest rate. In addition, Armenia plans to provide co-financing 10% of the cost of contracts signed within the frames of the agreement in the form of advance payments. Based on the provisions of the agreement, the Armenian defense ministry and Rosoboronexport JSC will sign separate contracts on the procedure, deadlines of providing modern armament and equipment to Armenia, the conditions of providing information on the use of military equipment, the obligations of the sides and other issues.