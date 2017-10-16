Bako Sahakyan convenes consultation on main provisions of Artsakh Republic President’s 2017- 2020 Program

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. On October 16 President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan convened an extended consultation devoted to the main provisions of the Artsakh Republic President’s 2017-2020 Program, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his speech Bako Sahakyan introduced the tasks and pivotal directions of the work to be carried out. He touched upon the activities and projects to be implemented within the next three years in the state building, defense, security and public order protection, foreign policy, economic, social, cultural, sport, health care, demography, tourism and other fields.

The President underlined the importance of coordinated, organized and systematized work of all the power branches and government structures, state and public sectors with a high level of responsibility towards their duties.

President Sahakyan expressed confidence that the issues directed of raising the level of the people’s welfare, strengthening the country's security and defense systems would be successfully solved.

President Sahakyan introduced to the attendees of the consultation newly-appointed first deputy commander, chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army military unit N19916 major-general Karen Abrahamyan, wishing him success in service.