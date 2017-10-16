Armenia’s Yeva drama included in 2018 Oscars Best Foreign Film initial list

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Academy Awards released the list of submitted entries for Best Foreign Film for the 90th annual Oscars. The list also includes Armenia, the national film academy of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian Academy had selected Anahit Abad’s Yeva as a submission for the Oscars.

A record number of countries have submitted entries for the Best Foreign Film category this year – a total of 92, 6 of which for the first time.

The Armenian language film is an Armenian-Iranian joint production, and was financed by the Armenian national film center and the Farabi film foundation.