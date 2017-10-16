Indestructible Brotherhood 2017 CSTO military exercises commence in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Indestructible Brotherhood 2017 military exercises of the CSTO peacekeeping forces commenced October 16 in a Kazakhstani military training facility, the defense ministry of Kazakhstan said.

“The peacekeeping units of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Russia and Tajikistan are participating in the exercises, as well as the police units within the collective peacekeeping brigades. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the CSTO Joint Staff and the Board are also invited”, the ministry said in a statement.

The exercises will last until October 20.