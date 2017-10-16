China respects the development path chosen by any CIS state

BEIJING, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. China’s cooperation with the CIS countries is being implemented based on mutual respect and interest - Chinese foreign ministry’s Deputy Director-General of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs Liu Bin said at a press conference in the ministry of foreign affairs in Beijing, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

“China and the CIS member states are geographically closer, and they have not been in any conflict within the course of history. At the moment China’s relations with the CIS states are dynamically developing”, he said.

Liu Bin said official Beijing seeks to develop friendly and partnering ties with the CIS member states with no plan to create impact zones in this or that country.

“We respect the development path chosen by any CIS state and their domestic and foreign policy priorities. When our partners of the CIS region face certain difficulties, we immediately provide assistance without pursuing any goals”, he said.

He reminded that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with the CIS member states. “During those years we have already reached significant achievements and are proud of that fact. I think in the upcoming 25 years we will achieve greater success”, he said, adding that works need to be done on this path.

Araks Kasyan