China ready for cooperation with EAEU countries

BEIJING, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. China and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are discussing the cooperation prospects within the frames of ‘One belt, one road’ project, Chinese foreign ministry’s Deputy Director-General of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs Liu Bin said in response to a question from ARMENPRESS correspondent at a press conference in the ministry of foreign affairs in Beijing.

“Over the past two years China has already established ties with the Eurasian Economic Union. At the moment we are discussing the prospects for cooperation within the framework of ‘One belt, one road’ project”, Liu Bin said.

He said the cooperation is possible at two stages. “First of all it is necessary to reach principled agreements, and then to pass to concrete projects”, Liu Bin said.

He added that China is ready to cooperate with any of the CIS state at bilateral format, as well as is ready for multilateral cooperation, including within the EAEU.

Araks Kasyan