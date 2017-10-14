We live in the warmest, most beautiful and unique city – Armenian Premier’s address on Yerevan’s Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia has issued a congratulatory address on the occasion of Yerevan’s Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the address runs as follows,

“Dear residents of Yerevan,

Today we mark the 2799th anniversary of our sunny capital. I am sure each of us has his beloved corners in Yerevan with warm and indispensable memories.

I heartily congratulate all of us and wish that Yerevan should always live inside us and that we should never doubt that we live in the warmest, most beautiful and unique city with its taste and scent and we can have our practical participation in making our old and new capital better”.