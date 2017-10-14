Armenian MoD peacekeeping unit departs for Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The peacekeeping unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry departed for Kazakhstan on October 14 to participate in the “Indestructible Brotherhood – 2017” military exercises of CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces on October 16-20 and its preparatory stage.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant general Haykaz Baghmanyan will participate in the last active stage of “Indestructible Brotherhood – 2017” military exercises on October 20.