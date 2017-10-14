President Sargsyan congratulates Governor General of Canada

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a congratulatory message to Julie Payette on the occasion of assuming the high and responsible post of Governor General of Canada, wished her good health and future success, and peace and welfare to the friendly people of Canada.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan stressed that during the past quarter century Armenia and Canada succeeded to establish friendly relations and high level partnership based on the mutual respect and trust of the two peoples.