Armenia has important role in ensuring regional security – Iran’s Majlis speaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan met with Iran's Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani on October 14 in the sidelines of his visit to St. Petersburg.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, during the meeting the sides mentioned that Armenian-Iranian relations are on a high level, and continue to develop in an atmosphere of mutual trust which is also fostered by parliamentary cooperation.

The interlocutors stressed that Armenia is a reliable partner for Iran. The heads of the parliaments of the two countries highlighted the fact that the parliamentary friendship groups actively work.

A reference was made to issues of regional security. Iran’s Majlis speaker noted that Armenia has important role in ensuring regional security.

The sides also touched upon issues of developing political and economic relations.

The heads of the parliaments invited each other to visit their countries.