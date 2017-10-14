“Erebuni-Yerevan 2799”: “Yerevan-city of love” program has started with traditional parade of water trucks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The start of the festive events of “Erebuni-Yerevan 2799” held under the slogan “Yerevan-city of love” has traditionally been given with the parade of water trucks.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality, the procession of festively decorated water trucks started from France square and passing Mashtots avenue reached Republic square signaling the beginning of the festive day.

Employees of the Department of Communal Services of Yerevan Municipality , of operative services and “Sanitek” company as well as about 70 units of special machinery were involved in the process of making “water refreshment” of Yerevan streets. The parade of trucks was greeted by townspeople with encouragement.

Good morning, City of love-Yerevan!