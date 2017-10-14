European Stocks - 13-10-17

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 13 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.07% to 12991.87 points, French CAC is 40 down by 0.17% to 5351.74 points, British FTSE is down by 0.28% to 7535.44 points, Russian MICEX is up by 0.18% to 2098.77 points, and RTSI is up by 1.05% to 1155.12 points.