LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.82% to $2160.50, copper price is up by 0.50% to $6886.50, lead price is down by 1.01% to $2551.00, nickel price is up by 4.01% to $11670.00, tin price is down by 0.24% to $20705.00, zinc price is down by 0.44% to $3245.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.