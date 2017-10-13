EU to assist Armenia in ensuring stable macro-economic policy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The European Union and the Republic of Armenia shall facilitate the process of economic reform by improving shared understanding of the fundamentals of each economy and the formulation and implementation of economic policies, ARMENPRESS reports the text of the of Comprehensive and extended partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU reads.

“The Republic of Armenia shall take further steps to develop a well-functioning market economy and to gradually approximate its economic and financial regulations and policies to those of the European Union, as appropriate. The European Union will support the Republic of Armenia in ensuring sound macroeconomic policies, including central-bank independence and price stability, sound public finances, and a sustainable exchange-rate regime and balance of payments”, reads the agreement.

To that end, the Parties agree to conduct a regular economic dialogue aimed at: (a) exchanging information on macroeconomic trends and policies, as well as on structural reforms, including strategies for economic development; (b) exchanging expertise and best practices in areas such as public-finance, monetary and exchange-rate policy frameworks, financial-sector policy and economic statistics; (c) exchanging information and experiences on regional economic integration, including the functioning of the European economic and monetary union; (d) reviewing the status of bilateral cooperation in the economic, financial and statistical fields.