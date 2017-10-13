EU publishes text of Comprehensive and extended partnership agreement with Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the European Union has published the text of the Comprehensive and extended partnership agreement with Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports it’s mentioned that the aim of the agreement is to strengthen the comprehensive political and economic partnership and cooperation between the sides based on common values and close ties, raising Armenia’s participation in EU policies, programs and the works of agencies.

Among other goals of the agreement are to strengthen political dialogue over all the spheres of mutual interest, fostering the development of close political relations between the sides, promote democracy and political, economic and institutional stability, foster, retain and strengthen peace and stability on the regional and international levels, including consolidation of efforts for eliminating tension sources, strengthening border security, as well as established an extended cooperation in the sphere of trade by fostering inter-border cooperation and friendly relations.

The agreement provides that the parties reaffirm their commitments for free market economy principles, sustainable development, regional cooperation, and effective multilateralism. The parties once again affirm their respect to the principles of efficient governance, as well as to their international obligations, especially those coming from the UN, Council of Europe and the OSCE. The parties commit to fighting corruption, struggle against organized transnational crime and different forms of terrorism, foster sustainable development, and struggle for efficient multilateralism and against spread of weapons of mass destruction. This commitment is considered as the fundamental factor for the relations between the sides and promotes regional peace and stability.