Armenian MP urges PACE to study the investigation into arms supply by Azerbaijan to terrorists

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Naira Zohrabyan has urged the Assembly to study the investigation of the Bulgarian “Trud” newspaper, according to which official Baku, using diplomatic flights, has been supplying arms to conflict zones for over 3 years from Eastern European countries. ARMENPRESS reports Naira Zohrabyan gave a speech at the PACE responding to the announcements of the representatives of Azerbaijan.

Zohrabyan stressed that like a thief shouts “catch the thief”, in the same way the Azerbaijani delegates try to conceal the military crimes committed by their country by spreading lies from the tribune. “Dear colleagues, yesterday, when we were discussing the crimes committed by the terrorist “Islamic State” that can be named only “genocide”, I was not allowed to give a speech and speak about the horrors that the Yazidis, Christians and non-Sunnite Muslims encounter. But the most ridiculous thing is that the delegate of Azerbaijan speaks about terrorism, whose country acts in the same manner as the “Islamic State” and whose army relies on mercenary-murderers. And according to international reputable media outlets, there are also murderers from Daesh among the Azerbaijani mercenaries, who are used to beheading, slaughtering and disrespecting soldiers and civilians – the April war is its evidence”, Zohrabyan said.

She urged the Assembly to study the investigation of the Bulgarian “Trud” newspaper, according to which official Baku, using diplomatic flights, has been supplying arms to conflict zones for over 3 years from Eastern European countries. “According to the investigation, the state Azerbaijani airline “Silk Way Airlines” has conducted at least 350 flights under the pretext of diplomatic flights and during each flight supplied the terrorists with some dozens of tons of heavy arms and ammunitions. Such diplomatic flights are exempt from checks and international regulations and weapons were supplied to Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Congo through those flights”, Naira Zohrabyan said.

She added that those serious facts should never be neglected irrespective of Azerbaijani attempts to spoil any platform by their lies and disinformation.