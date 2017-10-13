Community center being built in Khndzristan village of Askeran region, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS/ARMENPRESS. A two-story community center is being built in Khndzristan village of Askeran region, Artsakh with the co-financing of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the Artsakh Government.

The representative of the Ministry of Urban Development of the Artsakh Republic Karen Garayan said that the new community center will house the mayor’s office, an entertainment center, an events hall that can accommodate 250 people and a medical clinic.

"Construction works have begun in spring of the current year. The wall of the first floor has already been built. Now concrete works are being carried out. The building is expected to be put into operation next year," Sargsyan said. He also added that improvement and asphalting works of the surrounding area is planned.