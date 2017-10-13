Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to President of Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Artur Aghabekyan adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.
