Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to President of Artsakh


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on appointing Artur Aghabekyan adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.



