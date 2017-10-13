Partnership-2017: Scenarios of combat operations performed at finals of military drills

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The operative response forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organizations (CSTO) and the Armenian-Russian joint troops successfully fulfilled their tasks within the frames of Partnership-2017 military drills by conducting a combat operation of eliminating conventional adversary’s subversive group, reports Armenpress.

The final of Partnership-2017 was held in Baghramyan military training center. The final and the closing ceremony of the event was attended by Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, chiefs of joint staff of Armed Forces of Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov, as well as other officials.

During the military exercises the CSTO operative response forces and the Armenian-Russian joint troops tested the tactic of combat operations against an illegal armed group. The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross also participated in the military exercise by conducting a task on providing humanitarian assistance.

The CSTO operative response forces and the Armenian-Russian joint troops also performed scenarios on protection of state border, elimination of adversary’s subversive group, releasing hostages and etc.

Anatoly Sidorov told reporters that the regular stage of military exercises under the title ‘Combat Brotherhood-2017’ has been completed. “You saw that not only the military forces, but also the subdivisions of Police and emergency situations ministry were effectively cooperating. We have successfully fulfilled our tasks. The military drills with participation of CSTO peacekeeping forces are going to be held in Kazakhstan after which we will sum up the overall results of the exercises and will reveal the shortcomings. I think there will be decisions for the CSTO rapid response system to be more effective”, Sidorov said.

Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said they are very satisfied with the results of the military drills. “These military drills were very important, and the uniqueness of this year is that all military exercises are linked with a common scenario. It enables to harmonize the armed forces of the CSTO member states and find common solutions to the existing issues. These military drills were attended by the armed forces of the CSTO all member states. Overall, 2500 people participated in the drills”, the minister said.

He also highlighted the importance of these drills in terms of contact between the participants, getting introduced on the history of the CSTO member states. “For me it was very important that the program included a special ceremony thanks to which the servicemen of different countries had a chance to get acquainted with Armenia’s history and beautiful sites”, the defense minister said, adding that the mutual cooperation within the CSTO is one of the most important components of Armenia’s security system. “We have always acted as a state promoting that mutual partnership and investing additional content in it. I think this directly derives not only from our international commitments, but also from security issues”.

At the end of the event awarding ceremony for distinguished servicemen and officers was held.