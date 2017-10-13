Chairman of Real Estate Cadastre briefs President on reforms

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre Martin Sargsyan reported to President Serzh Sargsyan today about the ongoing reforms in the sector, achievements of the cadastre system, upcoming projects and other issues.

The Chairman presented the structural reforms and actions taken for increasing the quality of citizens’ service, and data on collected finances and expenditures and stability tendencies of the real estate market.

Martin Sargsyan also mentioned the implementation of a complete and accurate database of real estate, increasing online services, expanding rendered services and improvement of quality of service.

A single GIS system is planned to be introduced in the system which will include the creation of a base foundation of all cities.

The consultation also touched upon the cadastre’s activities in Lake Sevan, including a GIS system for coastal areas of the Lake, which includes the formation of a digital model of the terrain.

The government was tasked to form an inter-agency task force including all stakeholder ministries to carry out a complete land fund monitoring and clarify the nationwide mapping works.

The Chairman of the Cadastre was also tasked to cooperate with the foreign ministry and consider the opportunity of creating functions similar to those of the Real Estate Cadastre in consulate offices.

The Chairman was also tasked to take measures to improve the regulatory legislation regarding market assessment activities.