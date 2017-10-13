Armenian agriculture minister receives Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan on October 13 received the Georgian delegation led by minister of agriculture Levan Davitashvili, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by deputy minister of agriculture Armen Harutyunyan, Executive Director of Vine and Wine foundation of Armenia Zaruhi Muradyan, as well as other officials.

The Georgian minister arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Ignati Arakelyan to participate in Arm Prod Expo – annual international exhibition of agricultural products.

Welcoming the guests, the Armenian minister attached importance to strengthening the ties between the two countries and boosting the mutual cooperation in agriculture field, as well as the implementation of joint programs of mutual interest. The sides exchanged views on the common macroeconomic indicators in the field of agriculture, as well as the developments caused by weather conditions.

Agreement was reached to develop a working format aimed at examining the opportunities of implementation of joint programs and more realistic and beneficial directions of cooperation.

After the meeting the two ministers participated in the opening ceremony of Arm Prod Expo.

The Georgian minister is expected to visit a number of reprocessing companies.