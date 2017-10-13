PM Karapetyan visits Arm Prod Expo in Yerevan Expo center

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on October 13 visited Arm Prod Expo in Yerevan Expo center, press service of the government told Armenpress.

Companies operating in reprocessing agricultural products from Armenia and Artsakh are taking part in the event.

The Expo was also attended by Georgian minister of agriculture Levan Davitashvili.

The Armenian PM toured the pavilions, got acquainted with the products presented by companies, the production, realization and export volumes, as well as the development programs. The PM was introduced on the capacities of agricultural equipment, intensive gardens and drip irrigation.

PM Karapetyan said with satisfaction that this year the Expo is qualitatively new exhibition with business logic and concrete results. The PM said the government is ready to assist companies in expanding their programs in case of necessity.

Arm Prod Expo aims at presenting the opportunities of agricultural production and raw material reprocessing industry, establishing business ties and promoting export.