Armenian Parliament Speaker talks about Azerbaijani cynicism and provocation at CSTO PA’s Council session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on October 13 participated in the Council session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in St. Petersburg, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

“I am very sorry that my first participation in the CTSO PA’s Council session was preceded by another Azerbaijani cynical act committed by that country on the Armenian-Azerbaijan state border. During the days when the CSTO rapid response collective forces were holding military drills in Armenia, 19-year-old soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed by the Azerbaijani gunfire”, Ara Babloyan said.

According to the Parliament Speaker in this circumstance this is a threat not only to Armenia.