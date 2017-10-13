Minister Martirosyan presents program on establishing regional ‘Data Center’ in Armenia to his Iranian counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. While on a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Armenian minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan met with minister of communication and information technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The Iranian minister presented to his Armenian counterpart the programs carried out in the ICT field in the last two years and the progress achieved. He said the Iranian companies are ready to cooperate with Armenian companies in IT, communication, postal services fields.

“The Iranian companies are ready to be hosted in Armenia and discuss bilateral cooperation”, the minister said.

The Armenian minister thanked for the reception and presented the program of establishing regional Data Center in Armenia. He said it can be beneficial not only for Armenia, but also for Iran thus cooperation is necessary with Iranian private or public company for construction of the center.

During the meeting a number of other issues on new cooperation prospects and opportunities were discussed.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Armenia to discuss concrete directions for cooperation development.