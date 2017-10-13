Russia requests Turkey’s explanation on new export restrictions
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia has requested explanation from Turkey over new export restrictions, TASS reports.
The Turkish side has already submitted some of the documents, Russia’s deputy minister of economic development Aleksei Gruzdev said.
“They [Russian trade mission in Turkey] have requested to submit all explanations. We will receive them in coming days. We have already received some of the documents, and we are discussing them now”, he said.
Earlier Turkey has put new export restrictions on certain Russian agricultural products.
