Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents to meet October 16 in Geneva


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, will take place October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, the Armenian President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.



