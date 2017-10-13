815 million people suffer from hunger throughout the world - UN

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The number of people suffering from hunger has reached 815 million around 60% of whom today live in the shadow of conflict, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council, Armenpress reports citing the UN official website.

The UN chief said some 80 per cent of the World Food Programme’s (WFP) funding is going to areas affected by conflict. “Around 60 per cent of the 815 million people suffering from hunger today live in the shadow of conflict. Three-quarters of the stunted children in the world are in countries affected by conflict”, he said. “Until fighting stops and development takes root, communities and entire regions will continue to face hunger”.

António Guterres in particular focused on the situation in Yemen, Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan, reminding that 9 months ago around 20 billion people faced mass hunger in these countries.