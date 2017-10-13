Armenian ministry, UNISDR Regional Office for Europe to work jointly on disaster prevention

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan received Paola Albrito - Regional Coordinator for Europe at United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR), press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the opportunities to reduce, prevent disaster risks, to improve the mechanisms and methodology of eliminating the consequences of disasters in Armenia were discussed.

Minister Tonoyan said it is much more effective for the state to invest money in disaster prevention process rather than to eliminate its consequences. In this context the sides attached importance to the upcoming parliamentary hearings on ‘National capacity development in management of disaster risks’ which will be held within the frames of three day conference titled ‘Resilience for sustainable development’. This can be a successful beginning for forming a disaster prevention culture in legislative field.

The sides also discussed the issue of installing disaster risk reduction strategy from regional and state levels to community levels, stating that it is a vital necessity for each community to have its own disaster risk reduction strategy. Highly appreciating Armenia’s experience in development of disaster risk reduction strategy, Paola Albrito said Armenia at the regional level is definitely among the leading countries.

At the end of the meeting Paola Albrito visited the National Center for Crisis Management of the ministry of emergency situations to get acquainted with 911 service functions.