California wildfires kill 31

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The wildfires that are devastating Northern California have killed 31 people, according to Cal Fire, making it one of the deadliest series of fires ever in the state, CNN reports.

"We're not even close to being out of this emergency," Mark Ghilarducci, the director of US California's Office of Emergency Services, said Thursday afternoon.

The largest of the group of 21 fires are still burning with little containment, and the weather has not helped the thousands of firefighters battling those deadly blazes and new ones that pop up each day.

"We are a long way from being done with this catastrophe," Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said. The fires were burning erratically Thursday, he said.

Fires have ravaged Northern California's wine country since Sunday night, destroying at least 3,500 structures and leading to scores of missing-person reports, authorities said. At least 400 people are reported missing in Sonoma County alone, where a fire wiped out thousands of homes in Santa Rosa, a city of about 175,000 people roughly 50 miles northwest of San Francisco.