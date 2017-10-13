LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $2143.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $6852.00, lead price up by 1.74% to $2577.00, nickel price up by 1.81% to $11220.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $20755.00, zinc price up by 1.09% to $3260.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 2.15% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.