President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to King Felipe VI of Spain
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of the National Day of Spain on October 12, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
10:44, 09.22.2017
