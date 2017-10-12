Asian Stocks - 12-10-17
TOKYO, 12 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.35% to 20954.72 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.20% to 1700.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.06% to 3386.10 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.24% to 28459.03 points.
