Asian Stocks - 12-10-17

TOKYO, 12 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.35% to 20954.72 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.20% to 1700.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.06% to 3386.10 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.24% to 28459.03 points.