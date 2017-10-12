Government approves bill on de-commissioning nuclear power plant’s first power unit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government approved the bill on de-commissioning the first power unit of the nuclear power plant.

“The problem is that both power units were shut down in 1989, the second power unit was re-started in 1994 and is still operating. As you know, dozens of millions of dollars were spent on the second power unit, and its safety and reliability level today is on the highest level, under all international standards”, Ashot Manukyan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources said, adding that this is the assessment of the IAEA experts.

“The first power unit, de jure functioning, is not functioning de facto, because its operation is inappropriate in terms of safety and reliability. However, the first power unit has the opportunity of serving as a donor for the second power unit”, the minister.