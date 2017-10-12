Armenian diplomacy played great role on withdrawing Azerbaijani ambassador’s candidacy for UNESCO Director-General

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian diplomacy played a great role on withdrawing Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu’s candidacy for the post of Director-General of UNESCO, Arman Navasardyan – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Head of the Department of World Politics and International Relations at Russian Armenian University, told a press conference in ARMENPRESS.

“We started working with the foreign ministry, numerous meetings were held, articles were published, we established numerous contacts with different countries. In other words, we used the opportunities of public diplomacy’s soft power, and it gave a perfect result”, Arman Navasardyan said, adding that such political path should continue.

Of course, the Armenian diplomacy worked well, but according to Arman Navasardyan, Bulbuloglu himself contributed to that process. “I would like to talk in particular about his speech which was so laughing for the audience, it included Caucasian toasts, he was saying the following: ‘I will bring a lot of money and it will benefit to you all’. One of the attendees, however, said ‘you only talk about money, but what programs you have’. In other words, his speech was at the lowest level of ethics, diplomacy and political culture”, he said. As a result Bulbuloglu received two votes at the first round, after which Azerbaijan officially withdrew his candidacy. This shows that Azerbaijan’s huge financial resources didn’t help.

On October 10 Polad Bulbuloglu withdrew his candidacy for the Director-General of UNESCO.