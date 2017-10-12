Armenia rules out possibility of Azerbaijan’s observer, membership status in EEU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s stance will be clear and simple in case of Azerbaijan’s desire to join the Eurasian Economic Union, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said after today’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

“Any state’s joining the EEU depends on the consent of all countries. Azerbaijan has not applied with a joining issue, when it does, our stance will be clear and simple. A state cannot even become an observer in the EEU, which is taking steps in harm of any member state and the entire structure. If we consider the economic branch alone, then it is enough to mention that the blockade alone can’t be assessed as nothing else than to the detriment of a member state”, Kocharyan said, adding that from this perspective the observer status alone is ruled out, and naturally so is the membership.