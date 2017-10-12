Azerbaijan appears under pressure of OSCE Minsk Group and international community - deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs gradually become more targeted, not always the name is mentioned, but already it is clear whom it is addressed to, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

“It is no coincidence that the Co-Chairing countries clearly talk about strengthening the ceasefire regime, installing cameras, Azerbaijan’s implementation of commitments, installing investigative mechanism and etc. Azerbaijan will gradually appear under the international pressure in all spheres, be it in the Nagorno Karabakh negotiation process and in perverting the European structures”, he said.

He said today Azerbaijan acts out of the rules of the game and it’s obvious that this cannot last long. “It was obvious that Azerbaijan’s corruption process in the Council of Europe will reach the logical end to which it reaches today. Eventually, it deals with three permanent members of the UN Security Council. The number one mission of these members is to prevent war at any corner of the world, but if they are mediators and military operations are taking place in line with this, it is a slap for the three permanent members of the UN Security Council. Azerbaijan understands this quite well and tries to somehow get rid of that format, but it will fail”, the deputy FM said.

He added that if the incidents in the Artsakh conflict zone have decreased somehow, it is linked with the fact that the Armenian sides are ready to that and have been further supplemented with the necessary equipment. Commenting on the death of Armenian soldier in Tavush province on October 11 by the Azebaijani gunfire, the deputy minister said: “In general we know that Azerbaijan’s goal is to constantly cause damage. This is their consistent policy. Yes, the provocations become more frequent before, during and after the most important meetings”, Shavarsh Kocharyan said.