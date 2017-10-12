Armenian deputy defense minister’s delegation departs for Tajikistan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by first deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan departed for Tajikistan to take part in the session of the Council of defense ministers of the CIS member states, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.
Agenda issues will be discussed and the agreed documents will be signed during the session
