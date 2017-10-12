ARMENPRESS: HISTORY – Digitization of 10,000 archive photos completed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The ARMENPRESS news agency, Beeline Armenia and the Technological Development Center Foundation are announcing the digitization of 10,000 photos from ARMENPRESS archives within the framework of the ARMENPRESS: HISTORY project.

All digitized photos are available at history.armenpress.am.

Being the earliest established news agency (1918) of Armenia, ARMENPRESS has covered all important developments of the country’s history during the last 100 years. The main sponsor of the project is Beeline Armenia.

The digitization and website creation work was carried out by the Technological Development Center Foundation.

“ARMENPRESS History project is already reality. Armenia’s oldest news agency, which began its history in 1918, has a one of a kind digital project, which enables to make new programs and initiatives in photo reporting. I am sure, that with this updated capacities and tools we will have numerous occasions to surprise our subscribers and readers. I am grateful to all those organizations and people thanks to whom ARMENPRESS History became accessible for the people”, director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan said.

“The completion of this project means that a century of testimonies of our country’s history are already publicly available. This was an important work in terms of preservation of history and research. It is very symbolic that the technologies of the future were used for the preservation of the past. This means that we all have succeeded in maintaining contact with the past and at the same time advance with confident steps”, Beeline Armenia CEO Andrey Pyatakhin said.

“The realization of the project was interesting not only in terms of technology, but also content. With each photo, one interesting episode of the new and newest history of Armenia was being opened, which in turn was causing great excitement among the digitization team by enabling to directly enjoy the fruits of the extremely responsible job. The digitization was done with special equipment, which provided high level content. We also created a modern website, which made the photos accessible for the public”, Samvel Chakhalyan, Chairman of the Board of the Technological Development Center Foundation said.

The digitization process was carried out in the Yerevan HQ of ARMENPRESS news agency.