Chairman of EPP-CD Group at PACE Axel Fischer resigns

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Axel Fischer – chairman of the Group of the European People’s Party (EPP/CD) in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has resigned during the extraordinary session, Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker, head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan said, reports Armenpress.

“The EPP Group will elect a new Chairman in January”, Hovhannisyan said.

On October 11 Arpine Hovhannisyan delivered a speech at the PACE session on behalf of the EPP group.