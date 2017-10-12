Armenian President’s photographer shares story behind powerful Nazarbayev photo

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A photo of Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, taken by Davit Hakobyan - the personal photographer of the Armenian President, is being widely used in the Kazakh media.

The photo was taken on October 11 during the CIS summit in Sochi, Russia.

Hakobyan was already interviewed about the story behind the photo.

In an interview to Today.kz, Hakobyan said that initially he was planning to take a photo of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, but the shot of Nazarbayev came out more successful.

“When taking a picture I first of all pay attention to the lighting, the background and the shot. I wanted to take a photo of my president, but I couldn’t. Only Nazarbayev turned out good. This was the kind of shot that I wanted to have initially. The president wasn’t looking at me, 50 photographers were waiting for the leaders to enter the hall, and he wasn’t looking at me, rather all everyone. I couldn’t even imagine a better photo, the shot turned out powerful due to the confident look and posture of Nazarbayev”, Hakobyan said.