LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.65% to $2147.00, copper price up by 0.67% to $6740.00, lead price up by 0.52% to $2533.00, nickel price up by 0.23% to $11020.00, tin price down by 0.67% to $20700.00, zinc price down by 0.46% to $3225.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.69% to $58250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-17
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-10-17
- 08:41 Oil Prices Down - 11-10-17
- 10.11-22:00 Venice Commission positively assesses Draft Judicial Code of Armenia
- 10.11-20:20 Armenian President presents steps necessary for economic growth in EEU
- 10.11-20:10 Russia provides Armenia with new loan of 100 million USD for obtaining modern arms
- 10.11-19:59 “Partnership 2017” - Scenario of destroying armed group trying to break into territory of a CSTO member state played
- 10.11-18:47 We cannot allow internal confrontations inside PACE – Arpine Hovhannisyan’s speech
- 10.11-18:31 Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Sochi
- 10.11-18:06 Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not geopolitical –senior Armenian lawmaker
- 10.11-18:03 President of Artsakh signs a number of laws
- 10.11-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-17
- 10.11-17:29 Asian Stocks - 11-10-17
- 10.11-17:25 Armenian defense minister to be consistent in excluding religious discrimination in the Army
- 10.11-16:25 President Sargsyan appoints Ambassadors to Guatemala, Cyprus, Serbia
- 10.11-16:18 Armenian PM holds meeting with Lydian International CEO, int’l investors
- 10.11-16:12 Armenia supports Russia’s statement in CIS on supporting Traditional family values – President Sargsyan
- 10.11-15:47 Iranian media, politicians & public figures respond positively to Armenian PM’s Tehran visit – MP Khanlaryan
- 10.11-15:07 Armenian President participates in Council session of CIS heads of state in Sochi, Russia
- 10.11-14:49 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for St. Petersburg
- 10.11-14:20 Armenia is in leading positions in disaster risk reduction, says UNDP official
- 10.11-13:48 Armenia’s Investigative Committee releases details over death of soldier
- 10.11-13:17 Goal of U.S. Government is to transition its relationship with Armenia from one of aid to one of trade - Deborah Grieser
- 10.11-13:13 Artavazd Peleshyan, Nara Shlepchyan, Razmik Davoyan and Ralph Yirikian awarded with title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’
- 10.11-12:37 Parliament’s Vice Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg
- 10.11-11:40 Elections of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch still uncertain: No response from Governor’s Office to letter over elections
- 10.11-11:31 170 countries around the world abolished death penalty - UN
- 10.11-11:15 Wall Street Journal reporter sentenced to prison by Turkey
- 10.11-10:43 Soldier shot dead by Azerbaijani gunfire at Armenian border
- 10.11-09:24 Diaspora Minister calls for change of attitude of preservation of Armenian language & culture abroad
- 10.11-09:07 European Stocks - 10-10-17
- 10.11-09:04 US stocks up - 10-10-17
- 10.11-09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-17
- 10.11-09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-10-17
- 10.11-08:59 Oil Prices Up - 10-10-17
15:12, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2957 times Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
10:08, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2578 times 34 sentenced to life imprisonment for Erdogan assassination attempt
17:50, 10.06.2017
Viewed 2541 times Armenian Premier, Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia
09:26, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2403 times Education and science minister addresses congratulatory message on Teachers’ Day
14:25, 10.07.2017
Viewed 2374 times "I don't see anything condemnable in my Artsakh visit" - Çetinoğlu