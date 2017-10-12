LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.65% to $2147.00, copper price up by 0.67% to $6740.00, lead price up by 0.52% to $2533.00, nickel price up by 0.23% to $11020.00, tin price down by 0.67% to $20700.00, zinc price down by 0.46% to $3225.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.69% to $58250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.