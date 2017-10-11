Venice Commission positively assesses Draft Judicial Code of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Venice Commission has published its opinion on the Draft Judicial Code of Armenia, noting that it implements positive changes brought by the constitutional reform (in particular, as regards the Supreme Judicial Council and other collective bodies of the judiciary) and is generally compatible with European standards and the European best practices.

ARMENPRESS reports that at the same time the Venice Commission notes it is an extremely long, detailed and complex document that would certainly benefit from simplification.

“The Venice Commission remains at the disposal of the Armenian authorities for further assistance in this matter”, reads the statement of the Commission.