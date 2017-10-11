“Partnership 2017” - Scenario of destroying armed group trying to break into territory of a CSTO member state played

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The scenario of destroying an armed group trying to break into the territory of a CSTO member state was played at “Alagyaz” shooting ground in the sidelines of “Partnership 2017” military exercises by CSTO's rapid reaction forces. CSTO's rapid reaction forces and Armenian-Russian united unit participated in the exercises.

According to the scenario, nearly 2000 militants of an illegal armed group were trying to break into the territory of one of the CSTO member states which is immediately responded by the rapid reaction forces that depicted the movement of the conditional adversary 30 kms away. Mig-29 fighter jets were first to strike the conditional adversary by the decision of the command staff. At the same time the special units destroyed the armored vehicles of the conditional adversary in the neutral zone. Afterwards, howitzer artillery systems and “Grad” reactive artillery systems were applied. UAVs were coordinating the moves.

Following the military exercises, the Commander of the troops of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Aleksander Dvornikov told the reporters that the activities of the CSTO's rapid reaction forces still continue under the name “Combat brotherhood-2017”. “Part of those activities are conducted in Armenia named “Partnership 2017”. During the last two days we held the planning stage during which we clarified the tasks, and today we started the practical stage. Armed Forces of different nations participate in the exercises, but you can note the high-level partnership between them and the harmonization of activities”, ARMENPRESS reports Aleksander Dvornikov said, adding that the exercises in Armenia will continue two more days.